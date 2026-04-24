The Smooth Spread That'll Switch Up Your Next Tuna Salad

Ever since its invention around the turn of the 20th century, tuna salad has been a delicious sandwich filling that many people enjoy each day, and the recipe's simplicity is among the core reasons why. Everyone does tuna salad a bit differently (Martha Stewart, for example, uses fresh basil and chopped apples in her recipe), but one ingredient that is oftentimes relied on heavily is mayonnaise. However, there is arguably a better choice for your tuna salad's binder and overall vehicle for your salad — cream cheese.

We spoke with Adam Gallagher, the co-founder and recipe developer at Inspired Taste, about the choice to replace mayonnaise with cream cheese in tuna salad. He told us that cream cheese isn't only a suitable substitute for mayonnaise, but it can actively improve your tuna salad in a few key ways, as well. "If you swap mayo for cream cheese in your tuna salad, you're going to come away with a much thicker and spreadable salad," Gallagher explained. "It'll have the consistency of a dip rather than a loose, traditional tuna salad."

Thus, while many people insist that avocados are the strongest mayonnaise substitute for tuna salad, cream cheese can arguably be even better than the popular vegetable. However, Gallagher did note that using cream cheese over mayo will mean you lose out on the unique flavor that mayonnaise provides to the iconic tuna salad sandwich. However, while the flavor that cream cheese provides is quite different from that of mayonnaise, there is plenty of value to the taste it provides to the spread. "Cream cheese has a denser, richer texture, with a different flavor profile than mayo," Gallagher reminded. "It'll become tangier, more savory, and creamier."