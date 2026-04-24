For The Easiest Ice Cream Cake, Use This Pan You Probably Already Have
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An ice cream cake is a perfect example of how combining two foods can create an elegant synchronicity that they'd never achieve individually, but making it at home presents a unique challenge. While you may know how to create a deliciously fruity homemade ice cream and baking a cake is right in your wheelhouse, coupling the two requires the right equipment. That is, if you want the ability to lift it out of its container without a catastrophe.
Just because ice cream cake calls for specific equipment doesn't necessarily mean you'll have to purchase anything new; you may already have it lying around the kitchen. Mimi Council, a former bakery owner, three-time cookbook author, and recipe developer at Mimi's Organic Eats, recommends folks break out their trusty springform pan for the task. "Springform pans help with the issue of removing the cake from the pan as the sides release and then you can just remove the bottom," she said.
Council illustrated why a springform pan is so important by describing how tricky the process can be without one. "If you are not using a springform pan when making an ice cream cake, you'll need to line your cake pan with parchment paper or plastic wrap all the way up the sides so you can lift out the ice cream cake from the pan and then remove the parchment or plastic wrap," she said. "It's just easier with a springform pan."
Two springform pans are better than one
A springform pan is the right tool for the job when making an ice cream cake, but Council insisted that timing is essential if you want it to come together properly. Folks will want to start by setting the ice cream in the pan at least a day ahead. Whether you opt for a convenient tub of Breyers ice cream (which isn't technically ice cream) or go the extra mile with homemade, Council said, "No matter which you use, you'll need to freeze it overnight."
Now you need to bake the cake element of the confection. Using a duplicate springform pan of equal size will make constructing the dessert easier in the long run, as you won't have to fret over trimming it down to fit the bottom layer. "If you are making a cake layer to go on top of this ice cream cake, then you'll need to bake that, ensuring it's the same exact size as the springform pan you used, 9-inch is popular size for both types of pans," she said. "Once the cake is baked, I freeze this as well."
The ability to quickly remove all the layers from a springform pan gives you additional (and necessary) time to put the final touches on the dessert before it starts to get too warm. "Other challenges for ice cream cakes include frosting it in a very quick timeframe (so it doesn't melt!)," Council said. "So, if you're a beginner cake decorator this can be challenging to do as you need to keep it frozen." Once it's ready to enjoy, don't forget to let your ice cream cake thaw a bit for perfect slices.