For The Easiest Ice Cream Cake, Use This Pan You Probably Already Have

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An ice cream cake is a perfect example of how combining two foods can create an elegant synchronicity that they'd never achieve individually, but making it at home presents a unique challenge. While you may know how to create a deliciously fruity homemade ice cream and baking a cake is right in your wheelhouse, coupling the two requires the right equipment. That is, if you want the ability to lift it out of its container without a catastrophe.

Just because ice cream cake calls for specific equipment doesn't necessarily mean you'll have to purchase anything new; you may already have it lying around the kitchen. Mimi Council, a former bakery owner, three-time cookbook author, and recipe developer at Mimi's Organic Eats, recommends folks break out their trusty springform pan for the task. "Springform pans help with the issue of removing the cake from the pan as the sides release and then you can just remove the bottom," she said.

Council illustrated why a springform pan is so important by describing how tricky the process can be without one. "If you are not using a springform pan when making an ice cream cake, you'll need to line your cake pan with parchment paper or plastic wrap all the way up the sides so you can lift out the ice cream cake from the pan and then remove the parchment or plastic wrap," she said. "It's just easier with a springform pan."