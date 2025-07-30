The Pioneer Woman's Favorite Homemade Ice Cream Is Made With This Juicy Summer Fruit

Peach ice cream is surprisingly easy to make. If you have an ice cream machine, you can stick to Ree Drummond's frozen custard method that includes eggs or go simpler with a Philadelphia-style ice cream base that includes nothing more than milk, cream, and sugar. The real star, of course, is the fruit: ripe yellow peaches cooked down with a little sugar until they're soft and jammy. A rough purée works best — chunky enough for some fruity texture but smooth enough to swirl evenly through the base. Chill everything thoroughly before churning, and you'll end up with a creamy dessert that tastes like peak summer.

If you don't have an ice cream machine, try the no-churn method. A combination of sweetened condensed milk and whipped cream creates richness and structure without eggs or churning. A splash of vanilla adds depth (even though Drummond leaves it out of her recipe), and a bit of vodka helps keep the ice cream from becoming too hard.

Regardless of how you get your homemade peach ice cream into the freezer, make sure it spends at least four hours there to completely set up. Once you dig your spoon in, you'll understand why it's Drummond's tried and true — it may even become your new favorite summer treat too.