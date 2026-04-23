The Major Brand Customers Suspect Is Behind Walmart's Great Value Butter

As inflation continues to hammer the wallets of every American, people are getting pickier about what they purchase at the grocery store, which is why coughing up the extra cash for big name brands is a decision people tend not to make lightly. Everyone knows that buying generic, store-brand products is cheaper than brand-name items, but most people assume the brand name is higher quality. Well, if that was ever true, it doesn't appear to be the case anymore.

Take Walmart's Great Value butter, for example. There are really only 10 companies that are producing everything in the grocery store, and that includes both private labels and store-brand items. So, who's making the butter? Well, although it's never been confirmed, customers are starting to suspect Great Value butter is made by Land O Lakes.

@rachaelishere We are being duped! 🧈🧈🧈🧈 Edit to add: yes I understand we shouldn't be shopping at Walmart, yes I know there are better brands of butter out there, yes I know I should have shown ALL sides of the box, but I'm not a content creator and I was just making dinner for family and friends. Perhaps SOMEONE switched the product but it was not me. Just a funny occurrence at my summer home in good old Payson Arizona! 💁🏻‍♀️ #butter @Land O'Lakes @Walmart #landolakesbutter #walmart #arizona #payson #fyp #fypシ #fypage @scottkillian7 ♬ original sound – Rachael

This TikTok video shows a woman in Arizona opening a box of Land O Lakes butter, only to discover Great Value butter inside. It's difficult to see how this would even be possible without both butters being processed at the same facility. Granted, there is a possibility that the two butters are manufactured separately and simply packaged at the same facility. It's also worth noting that even if they are both produced by Land O Lakes, that doesn't mean the recipes are identical. On Walmart's website, Great Value butter is listed for $3.06 while Land O Lakes is priced at $4.46. That's a full 50% increase in price; nothing to scoff at.