Peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, butter and radishes — there are many two-ingredient sandwiches that are classics for good reason. Sigourney Weaver's favorite isn't one of these, but the combination should be just as iconic. The actress loves a tomato and cheddar sammy on toasted white bread. She first ate this simple meal when she was very hungry after a long day of screen testing for the movie "Alien," which made it all the more satisfying. "It was the most delicious food I've ever had in my life," Weaver told Stephen Colbert on a segment of "The Late Show."

How come this simple pairing was so revolutionary for Weaver? Why, MSG, of course! Free glutamates are a type of amino acid that occur naturally in a ton of delicious savory foods like soy sauce, seaweed, green tea, anchovies, corn, and many more; including cheddar cheese and tomatoes.

Think about a ripe, juicy tomato — it's the perfect balance of sweet, savory, and acidic. Now imagine a slice of quality sharp cheddar cheese — tangy, complex, and nutty with those intriguing flavor crystals throughout. Is your mouth watering yet? That's your palate anticipating that craveable MSG taste. Combining these two ingredients together essentially makes an umami sandwich. White bread is mild enough to let those flavors shine, but toasting the slices first allows them to stand up to both the tomato juices and firm cheddar.