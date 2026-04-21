The 11 Best Whataburger Ordering Hacks, According To Customers

The story of Whataburger began in 1950, when the very first restaurant of its name was opened. It started as a burger stand, which aimed to provide a slider so large that it would take patrons two hands to hold it properly. This simple goal spawned a wildly successful chain which now has over 1,100 locations throughout the U.S. With such sweeping success, it's no surprise that dedicated customers seem to be constantly posting secret menu hacks on the internet to kick your order up a notch.

If you're familiar with social media, then you likely have seen some of these viral food hacks circulating on the internet. While all of them seem to promise amazing taste, the truth of the matter is that some food hacks are great, while others are just a great big pile of lies. The only way to really know which ones will leave you feeling satisfied and which are a load of hocus pocus is to either try them yourself or to find a list of the best "secret menu" fast-food hacks in one place.

Luckily, a list of the most tried and true ordering hacks according to Whataburger customers has now been compiled to save both your taste buds and wallet. No one wants to go through the letdown of trying out a hack that just doesn't meet expectations. Plus, it gives you an excuse to try some new tricks at your local Whataburger.