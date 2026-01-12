The Simple Order That Takes Whataburger's Grilled Cheese Up A Notch
Whataburger is, as its name suggests, best known for its wide array of delicious burgers, but it's more than a one-trick pony. While some obsess over the fact that Whataburger serves fresh burger patties instead of frozen ones, others will be quick to point out that even the chain's grilled cheese is well worth giving a shot, especially if you order it with the special request that takes the classic sandwich up a notch. Adding grilled vegetables will provide a simple grilled cheese with an immaculate boost in flavor and texture.
Now, not everyone knows that the grilled cheese exists as a menu item at the Texas-based chain — which is now in 17 states. Its place on the kids' menu makes it available to anyone looking for an affordable meatless sandwich from the burger-centric restaurant. Furthermore, because you can add grilled onions and peppers to any sandwich on the menu for a $1.29 upcharge, the secret menu endeavor is well worth it. While prices may vary depending on location, the grilled cheese with vegetables will typically cost under $5, making it a simple and delicious choice if you're looking for something new at Whataburger.
Other ways to upgrade your Whataburger grilled cheese
While grilled veggies are often the first choice for adding something to Whataburger's grilled cheese sandwiches, they're far from the only topping to pick. Grilled jalapeños cost just $0.65 and offer a burst of juicy flavor and spice. Adding tomatoes, lettuce, and pickles is all free of charge. Alternatively, if you want to put some meat on bread but aren't looking to buy an entire burger, adding bacon is an incredibly popular choice among fans of the secret menu item, and it only costs an additional $1.10 at most locations.
Another great option is adding a fried egg (alongside any of the previously noted ingredients) to the grilled cheese. Many online have suggested giving this a try, but advise it's an add-on that is only available during breakfast time. Luckily, while Whataburger stops serving breakfast at 11 a.m., you have a fairly long window to add egg to your grilled cheese, since the fast food giant begins serving breakfast the night before at 11 p.m. The grilled cheese and many of its customization possibilities can be found on Whataburger's app and website, meaning there's no reason not to experiment with the little-known menu item.