The Simple Order That Takes Whataburger's Grilled Cheese Up A Notch

Whataburger is, as its name suggests, best known for its wide array of delicious burgers, but it's more than a one-trick pony. While some obsess over the fact that Whataburger serves fresh burger patties instead of frozen ones, others will be quick to point out that even the chain's grilled cheese is well worth giving a shot, especially if you order it with the special request that takes the classic sandwich up a notch. Adding grilled vegetables will provide a simple grilled cheese with an immaculate boost in flavor and texture.

Now, not everyone knows that the grilled cheese exists as a menu item at the Texas-based chain — which is now in 17 states. Its place on the kids' menu makes it available to anyone looking for an affordable meatless sandwich from the burger-centric restaurant. Furthermore, because you can add grilled onions and peppers to any sandwich on the menu for a $1.29 upcharge, the secret menu endeavor is well worth it. While prices may vary depending on location, the grilled cheese with vegetables will typically cost under $5, making it a simple and delicious choice if you're looking for something new at Whataburger.