The Fastest Way To Ruin Fried Eggs Is This Major Temperature Mistake

Making a fried egg with a luxurious golden yolk and perfectly set whites sounds easier than it is. There are plenty of simple mistakes that can ruin your breakfast and leave you wondering where things went wrong. Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, argues that one blunder in particular is generally the culprit behind people's fried egg woes — temperature. Even if you follow Bobby Flay's advice to keep your yolks from breaking and add just the right amount of fat to the pan, if the heat isn't set just so, you're setting yourself up for failure.

A medium-low to low temperature is ideal, but that's pretty subjective. Serrano-Bahri described what you will see in the pan if you aren't hitting that sweet spot. "If the heat is too high, the bottom of the white can brown or blister before the upper white has fully set, and the yolk can go from luscious to chalky very quickly," Serrano-Bahri said. "Lower, gentler heat gives you more control and helps the white cook through without overcooking the yolk."

However, if you're skittish about cranking up the temperature too high, you'll likely run into another problem. "On the other hand, if the egg just sits there, spreads too much, or takes forever to set, the heat may be too low," Serrano-Bahri said. "In that case, the whites can become loose and uneven rather than tender and neatly set."