Bobby Flay's Pro Tip For Fried Egg Yolks That Never Break

Part of the joy in a perfect fried egg is popping the yolks when you're ready. If the yolk has remained fully intact during the frying process, that is, because we've all accidentally popped a yolk while cracking it into the pan. Despite being a life-long chef, Bobby Flay once admitted to Food Network that he's not immune to doing so himself, but he's got a little tip that'll help you prevent breaking more yolks in the future.

"Whenever you're cooking eggs, what you want to do is crack them into a ramekin first," he said. "So if I break the yolk, which I do as often as you guys do, I don't break it in the pan. I break it in the ramekin." The other benefit of cracking the egg into a ramekin is that you can gently tip it into the pan without violently slipping it through a jagged shell (he suggests you tilt it in about an inch above the pan), which will also help you maintain its integrity. This should help set the stage for that perfect egg pop later, whether it's on a breakfast sandwich, on some crusty toast, noodles, rice, or however you typically enjoy them.