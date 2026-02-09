You'll Never Break The Yolks On Over-Easy Eggs Again With A Simple Water Trick

I can't be the only one who's thrown a tantrum over a broken yolk. I've never cried over spilled milk, but I can truthfully say that I have been moved to tears after ruining a fried egg at the end of a particularly trying day. The joy of an over-easy egg is a deliciously runny yolk and just-set white. If I've broken that delicate yellow dome, I might as well have just made a boring scramble.

Fortunately, with some expert guidance from Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, we can all nail our over-easy eggs every single time with a technique known as steam basting. Adding water and popping a lid on the pan captures the steam which helps cook the eggs without having to baste your fried eggs in oil or attempt a risky flip.

"A small splash of water creates steam, and steam gently cooks the top of the egg (especially the whites) without requiring aggressive heat or flipping," Serrano-Bahri explained to The Takeout. "This helps set the whites evenly while reducing the risk of rupturing the yolk." All you need to do with a spatula is lift out your perfectly cooked over-easy egg and place it right on a piece of avocado toast or a smoky, spicy breakfast sandwich.