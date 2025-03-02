How To Cook Up A Fried Egg Without A Pan

Fried eggs are delicious, nutritious, and really easy to make. They take minimal ingredients and cooking equipment. Generally, if you have a pan and a spatula, you've got what you need to make fried eggs. As it turns out, you don't even need a pan...or a spatula. So long as you have a ladle, a fried egg breakfast can successfully be achieved. Granted, the type of ladle you use matters. If you're going forward with this challenge, it helps to have a ladle with a wider (as opposed to a deeper) surface, and if it's well-seasoned or greased, it will make the task easier. Oh, and this really will only work over a fire, so if you've got an electric or radiant cooktop, stick with the pan and spatula method.

Start by heating your ladle over a fire; this is a particularly good experiment to do if you are camping or just cooking outdoors. If this is the case, prop your ladle securely so that it can heat up over your coals or flames without you holding it in place. Add some oil, butter, or bacon fat and let it melt. Crack your egg into the ladle and heat until the whites are set, the edges of the egg are crispy, or until the egg is cooked to your liking. Slide the egg out and enjoy. Conversely, you can place your uncooked egg into an unheated ladle, but it will take longer to cook. Feel free to season up your egg however you'd like once it's cracked in the ladle. The finished egg will be the perfect size for an English muffin or biscuit breakfast sandwich.