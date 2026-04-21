The Cut Of Fish You Should Think Twice About Grilling

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For as mild as many types of fish are, they work surprisingly well when cooked over live fire. Fish grills quickly, taking on a kiss of charred flavor in the time it takes for the flesh to just barely cook through. However, you're in for a frustrating cookout if you try throwing fillets on the grill. The Takeout spoke with Saeng Douangdara, author of "The Lao Kitchen," and while he didn't say that grilling fish fillets is an outright mistake, he did admit they're finicky. "A fish fillet is rather delicate and will most likely fall apart in the process," Douangdara said, which is why he prefers grilling the whole animal instead.

Naturally, the skin and bones help keep the meat intact, and having a barrier between the flaky flesh and grill grates helps prevent tearing and sticking. They also lend moistness, flavor, and juiciness. Not to mention, serving whole fish to your friends is downright impressive.

"My preferred method of grilling a whole fish is to make sure the fish is pat-dried and gutted and then cover it generously with coarse salt with the scales intact," Douangdara explained. He then stuffs the mouth with makrut lime leaves and lemongrass. Making sure the grill is adequately preheated — which should take 10 to 15 minutes — is key to preventing sticking, as is oiling both the grates and the fish's skin. If you're still feeling intimidated, Douangdara offered another tip: "For anyone new to grilling fish and who doesn't want to take the risk of not having dinner because the fish fell apart during the process, check out grilling baskets that can easily be flipped and removed off the grill with ease."