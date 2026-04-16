How Trader Joe's Customers Can Claim Payouts From This $7.4 Million Lawsuit

Class action lawsuits against major retailers and restaurant chains occur quite frequently in this day and age, but Trader Joe's is making headlines for officially settling a lawsuit for a total of $7,400,000 which will be given to those impacted by the chain's infraction of the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act (FACTA) in 2019. This violation of the FACTA was the result of select Trader Joe's locations printing receipts that included the first four and last six digits of customers' credit and debit card numbers from March 5, 2019 until July 19, 2019.

While there has been no evidence that this blunder resulted in any customers experiencing identity theft, those who used a credit or debit card at Trader Joe's during these four months in 2019 could still walk away with an estimated payout of $102.45 if they file a claim before June 6, 2026 and were among the estimated 757,663 people with card numbers that were over-disclosed, per court documents. While many of these customers should receive an email or a piece of physical mail telling them they're eligible for a payout, those who do not receive such a notice can still check for themselves by filling out a personalized claim form and mailing it in to see if they qualify. So, if you're the type of person who has been shopping at Trader Joe's every week for years, now is the time to look into the settlement and see if you qualify.