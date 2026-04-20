For The Best Homemade Pizza, Grab Dough Right From A Pizzeria

Some home cooks are dough nerds; willing to break out the digital scale, specialty flours, proofing bags, and must-have kitchen tools for making homemade pizza. Others are all about the sauces, cheeses, and toppings. If you're in the latter camp, skip the stress of putting together a from-scratch dough and head to your local pizzeria instead.

Perfecting pizza dough is tough, especially if you're not a professional pizzaiolo, so why not leave the heavy lifting to the experts? When you buy a ball of raw dough from your favorite pizza restaurant, it costs a fraction of the price of a whole pie and saves you a lot of time and effort. For example, at Home Slice Pizza in Austin, Texas — an iconic New York-style joint — a 16-inch and 18-inch cheese pizza costs $19.50 and $23, respectively, but you can get a medium dough ball for $5 and a large one for $6. Since the dough is fresh, the taste and texture will be much better than those shelf-stable crusts in the supermarket. And if you're purchasing from a quality restaurant, it will also have fewer ingredients than many of the ultra-processed, refrigerated doughs.

Lots of pizzerias sell kits that include sauce, cheese, and toppings for you to make at home, but naturally these are pricier. They may be convenient, but you're better off just heading to the grocery store for all the accoutrements. The only three ingredients you ever actually need for a perfect pizza sauce are canned tomatoes, olive oil, and salt; which you might already have on hand. Any ingredients you purchase will likely yield leftovers you can use in other dishes, anyway.