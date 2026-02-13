6 Must-Have Kitchen Tools For Making Homemade Pizza

Biting into a perfectly cooked slice of pizza with just the right balance of crisp and chew, acidity and freshness is like experiencing an Italian summer without ever leaving the country. That's the idea many home cooks hope to achieve with their own homemade pies. But in reality, capturing the authentic Italian feel and restaurant-quality flavor in an everyday kitchen doesn't always come easy.

That's why we turned to Giada De Laurentiis. She's a Food Network TV personality, Emmy award-winning chef, and owner of Giada — an upscale Italian restaurant in Las Vegas — who has more than 10 cookbooks and plenty of expertise on Italian cuisine under her belt. De Laurentiis guided The Takeout through the must-have tools that make pizza-making a breeze. Adding these to your arsenal will help you craft the easiest homemade pizzas. "Great pizza is really about three things: hydration, handling, and heat. These tools help you control all of that," De Laurentiis said. Not only do they improve how your pizza bakes up, but they can also help reduce stress.

While you can make a pizza without these tools, De Laurentiis emphasized that using them will yield better results without all the hassle. She added, "They simplify the process so you can focus on the fun parts: setting the table, drinking a super cold beer with hot, fresh pizza, and enjoying the people you're cooking for." For De Laurentiis, approachability is key to getting more people in the kitchen and more delicious pizzas on the table.