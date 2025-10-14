Why Pre-Baking The Crust Keeps Ruining Your Homemade Pizza

Homemade pizza was one of those dishes my family stumbled into out of necessity. We have a designated "pizza day" and we adhere to it religiously, or else face the grumblings of disappointed children. Let's just say one day we couldn't get the pizza we wanted, so we had to call an audible because the show must go on. Homemade pizza just made sense — it was delicious and, as an added bonus, the kids regarded us as rockstars (at least for a moment) for saving the day.

Now that we've left off ordering pizza and stuck with the homemade variety for the time being, we've had the chance to learn from our mistakes through trial and error on our way to perfecting the process. Now I can also share with others one reason why their crust always comes out too tough or dry: Pre-baking the crust, a common tip meant to prevent soggy centers.

Though it sounds logical to bake the dough partway first, especially if you're worried about raw spots, this can sometimes do more harm than good, so don't complicate a simple homemade pizza by adding this unnecessary step. A properly made homemade pizza crust should be chewy on the inside, slightly crisp on the outside, and strong enough to hold toppings without turning into a cracker. When you pre-bake, you risk over-drying the dough, especially around the edges, which can lead to a disappointing bite even before the toppings come into play. It's definitely one of many mistakes you want to avoid when making homemade pizza.