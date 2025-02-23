Here's How To Enjoy Homemade Pizza Night Without Turning On The Oven

A classic wood-fired pizza is cooked in an oven that can reach up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is something few cooks can duplicate at home. (Nor would we want to try, since it sounds both uncomfortable and dangerous.) That being said, though, there are alternative ways to cook pizza that don't use the oven at all, as acknowledged by our go-to pizza expert Nicole Bean. Bean, who belongs to the family that operates Houston's Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana, notes that pizza can be cooked on the grill, and also says there's a deep-fried variety called montanara pizza. (With the latter, however, only the dough is fried, and the toppings still need to be heated in the oven.) Yet another variety she mentions is pizza cooked on the stovetop.

Frying pan pizza might not be quite the same as the oven-cooked kind, to be sure. Even though a pan on the top of the stove can get hotter than the internal temperature of most home ovens, Bean observes, "I've not seen many make a Napoletana style pizza well on a stove." For one thing, the heat doesn't transfer the same way, so you don't want the burner cranked up as high as it can go or the bottom of your skillet pizza might burn. What's more, in Bean's opinion, cooking over super-high heat is "generally not a safe way to make pizzas in the kitchen." If you take some precautions, though, frying pan pizza can be a tasty alternative to the oven-cooked kind.