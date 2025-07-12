The Boiling Water Mistake You're Probably Making With Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes are one of the most comforting side dishes to exist. Their creamy, fluffy texture pairs perfectly with anything from grilled meats to fish to roasted veggies. Whether you're serving them for a weeknight dinner or as a holiday dish, mashed potatoes always deliver — unless their texture is gummy. Then they're a disappointment. According to Nisha Vora, vegan recipe developer and New York Times best-selling author, the culprit is likely this common mistake: adding the spuds to already-boiling water.
"It might feel efficient, but it's actually a recipe for uneven cooking and gummy mash," Vora told The Takeout. When you start potatoes in boiling water, "The outer layers can cook too quickly and begin to fall apart before the insides are done. When mashing potatoes, that can cause you to over-mix in an effort to get everything smooth — which is how you end up with that gummy texture." If you want to avoid this disaster, follow one of the chef-approved tips for the best mashed potatoes and start them in cold water.
How to boil potatoes correctly
For mashed potatoes, Vora said, "Starting in cold water and gradually bringing it to a boil gives the potatoes time to cook uniformly. This means you'll get a creamy, fluffy texture when mashing — no gluey clumps or overcooked bits." It's best to keep the water at a gentle simmer rather than a rolling boil, as this will bring you a fluffier mash. It's also important to generously salt the cold water, as this will help create a more flavorful result.
Cutting the potatoes into uniform pieces is another key to success since this will ensure even cooking. Aim for around 1- to 1½-inch pieces. Avoid cutting them much smaller, though, as your potatoes will absorb too much water; making the mash watery. Remember to take out the spuds as soon as you can pierce them with a knife or fork, since overcooking them can also leave you with a gummier texture. In short, if you're wondering how to make the best mashed potatoes, don't forget to start them in cold water.