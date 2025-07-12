The Boiling Water Mistake You're Probably Making With Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are one of the most comforting side dishes to exist. Their creamy, fluffy texture pairs perfectly with anything from grilled meats to fish to roasted veggies. Whether you're serving them for a weeknight dinner or as a holiday dish, mashed potatoes always deliver — unless their texture is gummy. Then they're a disappointment. According to Nisha Vora, vegan recipe developer and New York Times best-selling author, the culprit is likely this common mistake: adding the spuds to already-boiling water.

"It might feel efficient, but it's actually a recipe for uneven cooking and gummy mash," Vora told The Takeout. When you start potatoes in boiling water, "The outer layers can cook too quickly and begin to fall apart before the insides are done. When mashing potatoes, that can cause you to over-mix in an effort to get everything smooth — which is how you end up with that gummy texture." If you want to avoid this disaster, follow one of the chef-approved tips for the best mashed potatoes and start them in cold water.