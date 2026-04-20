The Keurig Mistake To Avoid Immediately After Your Coffee Finishes

Whether it's grabbing a handcrafted drink from Starbucks or brewing coffee using an old-school method like Bobby Flay, many folks can't get through the morning without their precious cup of joe. My daily routine begins with sleepily running the Keurig to get my fix while my patient little pup anxiously awaits breakfast. Once the coffee maker has done its job and a hot beverage is in hand, I immediately move on with my day. But apparently, that's a potentially costly mistake, according to coffee expert Matt Woodburn-Simmonds. The owner of Home Coffee Expert noted that one crucial step has been missed in that scenario, and it may be perpetually degrading my caffeinated nirvana, or worse.

"You don't want to leave a pod in your machine for hours or even days, where it could be developing something that will either make your coffee taste bad or worse, make you really sick," Woodburn-Simmonds said. A recently used pod creates a warm, damp environment where bacteria and mold can easily grow. "Anything like that multiplying within your coffee machine can contaminate it, leading to off flavors and general unpleasantness," he said.

Well, that explains why my coffee has tasted off lately. Still, I'm sure I'm not the only one who has committed this Keurig faux pas. Woodburn-Simmonds recommended a fix for folks who have habitually let K-Cups languish in the appliance after they've served their use. "Running clean hot water through your machine can help stop this, as does descaling it frequently," he said. (Keurig recommends descaling by following the manufacturer's directions once every few months.)