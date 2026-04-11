Being a bigger fish in the world of celebrity chefs, Bobby Flay has shown off his home kitchen a number of times. These ventures have allowed us to comment on the genius way Bobby Flay organizes his pantry, and it really is a massive pantry with tons of different ingredients. On a recent pantry tour which Flay posted on Instagram, he showed off plenty of spices and hot sauces (including some souvenirs from his "Hot Ones" episode) before moving into his breakfast section. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he has some old-school preferences for how he takes his coffee.

When he gets to his coffee, Flay explained that for "espresso, I use Illy whole beans. And for my drip coffee, Café Bustelo. I make very strong coffee in a percolator." Café Bustelo is a popular brand and it's considered pretty good for supermarket fare, although we here at The Takeout ranked it as a middling store-bought instant coffee brand in our ranking. The mention of a percolator is interesting because it's a more traditional method for brewing which gets you a very dark, deep roast compared to modern drip brewing. Beyond the mention of Illy, he didn't elaborate on his espresso technique before moving on to bags of the cat food line he made with his cat, Nacho Flay.