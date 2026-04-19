The World's Oldest Preserved Wedding Cake Radiates Victorian-Era Opulence

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In Charles Dickens' Victorian classic "Great Expectations," the wealthy spinster Miss Havisham wandered her squalid mansion in an ancient wedding gown, driven mad from being left at the altar years earlier. Memorably, her dining room table stayed untouched after that fateful day, with rotting remnants of a breakfast feast, as well as her wedding cake, remaining where they were placed so many years ago.

Maybe if Miss Havisham hit up C.H. Philpott's bakery in Basingstoke, England, she could have prepared for a late-in-life rebound marriage. One of Philpott's wedding cakes, baked in the Victorian era, was preserved and still stands to this day.

Originally baked in 1898, this vintage cake was made to be displayed in the front window of C.H. Philpott, Baker and Confectioner, which is exactly where it stood for almost seventy years before the bakery closed. The ornate, four-tiered design marks it as a wedding cake, as does the fact that it's a fruitcake — long the traditional choice for a wedding dessert in high society. Fitting fruitcake's hardy reputation, the cake has survived for over a century, only suffering minor damage from German bombers in World War II.