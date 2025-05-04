How Long Can You Store Cake In The Fridge, Anyway?
Having leftover cake is never a bad thing. In fact, there's something quite satisfying in grabbing another slice whenever you feel like it, or turning leftover cake into some delicious cake pops. You might think that storing your cake in the fridge will give you enough time to finish it all — but it really depends on the kind of cake you have (and how fast you can eat it).
Unfrosted cakes and cakes with frosting like American or Swiss buttercream can last up to a week in the fridge. If your cake contains elements like cream cheese, custard, fresh fruit, or jam, you have about three to five days to devour it.
If you'd rather not refrigerate cake in case it becomes dry, it's worth noting that cakes that don't contain dairy or fruit can also be kept at room temperature for up to two days. But consider the temperature of your kitchen and how much cake you can get through. If you're baking ahead and refrigerating the cake for later, make sure it's fully cooled first to avoid unwanted moisture affecting your cake's texture.
How to store cake in the fridge or freezer
When putting an unfrosted cake in the fridge, wrap your cake tightly in plastic wrap — this will stop it from drying out. Be sure to press the wrap directly against any sliced sides if you're working with leftovers. If your cake is frosted, refrigerate it for 15 minutes to allow for the frosting to harden, before wrapping tightly with plastic wrap. Frosting also helps the cake retain moisture, so if you're planning on adding frosting to your cake later, giving it a crumb coat before refrigerating will give it extra protection.
Freezing your cake is also a great alternative if you want it to stay fresh for longer. For a whole, unfrosted cake, double wrap it tightly in plastic wrap before freezing. For a whole frosted version, it's actually a good idea to flash freeze the cake first (this firms up the icing) before wrapping and freezing it.
If you have leftover cake on your hands, cut it into individual slices, wrap, and freeze. Whichever type of cake you've frozen, thaw it overnight in the fridge, and you'll have yourself some delicious leftover cake for a decadent French toast breakfast.