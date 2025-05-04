How Long Can You Store Cake In The Fridge, Anyway?

Having leftover cake is never a bad thing. In fact, there's something quite satisfying in grabbing another slice whenever you feel like it, or turning leftover cake into some delicious cake pops. You might think that storing your cake in the fridge will give you enough time to finish it all — but it really depends on the kind of cake you have (and how fast you can eat it).

Unfrosted cakes and cakes with frosting like American or Swiss buttercream can last up to a week in the fridge. If your cake contains elements like cream cheese, custard, fresh fruit, or jam, you have about three to five days to devour it.

If you'd rather not refrigerate cake in case it becomes dry, it's worth noting that cakes that don't contain dairy or fruit can also be kept at room temperature for up to two days. But consider the temperature of your kitchen and how much cake you can get through. If you're baking ahead and refrigerating the cake for later, make sure it's fully cooled first to avoid unwanted moisture affecting your cake's texture.