10 Tips For Making A Fruitcake That's Moist And Delicious

It just wouldn't be Christmas without fruitcake, and while in recent years, other, "fancier" desserts have commanded the attention on our Christmas dinner table, the tradition of the cake, packed with dried fruit and soaked in liquor almost always makes an appearance. There's a reason why fruitcake persists and comes around every year as it's a cake recipe with a history tracing back to Roman times. The recorded ancestor of the modern fruitcake can be identified as the Roman Satura to provide energy for their armies. What they developed was a type of sweet bread with pomegranate seeds, pine nuts, raisins, barley mash, and honeyed wine. It's not that dissimilar to the modern fruitcake then.

Importantly, the modern fruitcake developed as a way to use up preserved and dried fruit, the addition of liquor ensures the cake has a long shelf life and can be eaten months after baking. In fact, in 2017 a virtually intact century-old fruitcake was discovered in Antarctica and believed to have been brought by the British explorer Robert Falcon Scott on his doomed expedition to the South Pole. Of course, getting it right is not so easy and a dry, brick-like fruitcake, is a chore to eat. There are many tips and tricks to make sure your fruitcake is moist and delicious and keep those qualities for as long as the cake sits in the tin.