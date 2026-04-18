Chicago's Best Deal On Sashimi Isn't At A Restaurant
If there's one thing we all know, it's that sushi and sashimi aren't cheap because you'll always want to spring for quality fish. That's why looking for the cheapest sashimi in Chicago isn't easy, but there is one killer sashimi platter bargain in Chicago that I swear not enough people know about. The catch is, it's not actually at a restaurant. You'll find it at a Korean grocery store.
That would be the sashimi platter special at Joong Boo Market, which has multiple locations around the city and suburbs. I'm going to clarify that this isn't a sit-down and eat item since Joong Boo is a supermarket; it's something you'll be taking home (sorry, out-of-towners). The sashimi platter normally retails for $50, but the most important detail is that it goes on sale for $30 on Wednesdays and Fridays. You simply pick it up in the seafood section pre-cut, and you're good to go. This is something I get when I want to treat myself without having to worry about burning a hole in my wallet.
The fish on the platter varies, but you're guaranteed to have some kind of combination of salmon, tuna, tilapia, escolar (sometimes known as white tuna), and occasionally something else, like mackerel. I haven't ever weighed out how much you get, but the platter is large. I'd estimate it would happily feed three to four people in one sitting. Is this the kind of fish you'd get at a high-end omakase restaurant? Maybe not. These aren't scallops flown in from Hokkaido that morning, after all, but it's still sushi-quality and I've never once felt like it wasn't worth it.
There's a huge benefit to buying sashimi at a grocery store
Though you may not be getting a server or dimly-lit ambiance when you buy your sashimi from Joong Boo Market, remember, you're in the perfect place to pick up everything else you'll need. The store stocks all the rice, soy sauce, vinegar, wasabi, Japanese mayo, seaweed, vegetables, and side dishes you'll need to toss together an incredibly fast yet luxurious meal; all for a good price. These platters are especially good for get-togethers.
That means you can be your own sushi chef (don't skip the perfect sushi rice secret), should you choose to make your own nigiri or makimono at home. But your creativity doesn't have to stop there — this fish is already cut properly, so you can use it for anything else you like, including ceviche or crudo. Trust me, I've done it. To put its value into perspective, imagine going out to get sashimi at any sushi restaurant; you'd easily plunk down $20 to $30 for just one person alone.
Another interesting thing about the Joong Boo sashimi platter is that despite being a great deal for many years (it used to be $25, but inflation has driven the price up slightly), I'm still shocked at how few people know about it. I'll post about it occasionally on my social media feed and people will still be flabbergasted by the price and quantity. Trust me, the deal is real and it's so good that you can genuinely justify having sashimi on a regular basis.