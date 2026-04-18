Chicago's Best Deal On Sashimi Isn't At A Restaurant

If there's one thing we all know, it's that sushi and sashimi aren't cheap because you'll always want to spring for quality fish. That's why looking for the cheapest sashimi in Chicago isn't easy, but there is one killer sashimi platter bargain in Chicago that I swear not enough people know about. The catch is, it's not actually at a restaurant. You'll find it at a Korean grocery store.

That would be the sashimi platter special at Joong Boo Market, which has multiple locations around the city and suburbs. I'm going to clarify that this isn't a sit-down and eat item since Joong Boo is a supermarket; it's something you'll be taking home (sorry, out-of-towners). The sashimi platter normally retails for $50, but the most important detail is that it goes on sale for $30 on Wednesdays and Fridays. You simply pick it up in the seafood section pre-cut, and you're good to go. This is something I get when I want to treat myself without having to worry about burning a hole in my wallet.

The fish on the platter varies, but you're guaranteed to have some kind of combination of salmon, tuna, tilapia, escolar (sometimes known as white tuna), and occasionally something else, like mackerel. I haven't ever weighed out how much you get, but the platter is large. I'd estimate it would happily feed three to four people in one sitting. Is this the kind of fish you'd get at a high-end omakase restaurant? Maybe not. These aren't scallops flown in from Hokkaido that morning, after all, but it's still sushi-quality and I've never once felt like it wasn't worth it.