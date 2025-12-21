Costco Sells A Luxury Seafood Item Worth Going The Extra Mile For

If it were feasible, we'd all be buying our seafood straight from a fisherman. For the rest of us landlubbers, we'll have to settle for purchasing treasures of the sea a few links down the supply chain. Fortunately, some of the Costco frozen seafood items worth buying taste so fresh, you'll practically hear a salty sea breeze brushing through the leaves of swaying palm trees when you take a bite.

Costco customers love the Japanese Hokkaido scallops from East Coast Seafood. They come raw and frozen in 2-pound bags, which will get you 36 to 46 scallops. Depending on location, they'll cost you somewhere around $35 and $45, give or take. Similar products from some other online purveyors can cost up to four times that amount, making these an absolute steal, especially since those who have tried them find that both the taste and texture exceeded their expectations.

"They are very good, and this is a great deal for the quality — better than what you can get at Whole Foods for cheaper," shared one commenter on Reddit. "It does have an oceanic flavor, slightly like a squid. With the soy sauce and wasabi, that's great," said The Sushi Guy (via TikTok).