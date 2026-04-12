The 4-2-1 Secret To Perfect Sushi Rice, According To Chef Nobu
Although high-quality seafood is the star of any sushi roll, we all know there's more to it than first-rate ocean fare. Superb nori is also a must, but the rice really has to be on point. It's not just a filler; it should be a flavorful component of the dish that ties the whole thing together while complementing the main attraction. One sign you're eating at a bad sushi restaurant is when the rice is an afterthought, and not seasoning rice properly at home won't yield any better results.
Chef Nobu Matsuhisa is renowned for employing a detail-oriented approach when cooking his extraordinary cuisine. As such, sushi rice is never neglected in his dozens of restaurants across the globe. In an interview with Food&Wine, he revealed that creating the perfect seasoning for sushi rice (his secret sauce, if you will) relies on using a specific ratio of ingredients that work together to impart a harmonious balance of flavor to the dish as a whole. "Prepare a simple sushi vinegar using a 4:2:1 ratio: four parts rice vinegar (red rice vinegar, if available), two parts sweetener, and one part salt," he said.
He uses monkfruit as a sweetener to bestow its slightly saccharine notes into the rice, but he indicated that it's not a dealbreaker if you don't have it lying around in your kitchen; plain white sugar will also do the trick. What really matters is strict adherence to the 4:2:1 ratio. That golden combination of ingredients culminates in a balanced symphony of sweet, savory, and mild acidity that lifts a sushi roll and highlights the star of the dish.
Another ratio to remember when making sushi rice
Flavoring the rice using the correct ratio of ingredients is a step Nobu Matsuhisa believes is crucial for an elevated sushi roll. However, before it can be seasoned to perfection, it has to be cooked right. Matsuhisa has a tip for that as well, which centers around the ideal proportion of water to rice to achieve the texture you're looking for in exceptional sushi. This ratio isn't as rigid as his seasoning blend, which offers a little wiggle room for adjustment depending on the condition of your rice.
According to Matsuhisa, a 1:1 water-to-rice ratio is best when you're using a quality product you just picked up from the grocery store. If you're using rice that's been sitting around for a while, the result may turn out somewhat stale. That calls for slightly more water, something more along the lines of a 1:1.2 ratio of rice to liquid.
Matsuhisa also recommends folks give the grains some TLC before heating them. Although you won't catch Bobby Flay rinsing rice, he's not exactly known for creating visually stunning sushi plates. Matsuhisa is, and he told Food&Wine that he suggests people "rinse the raw rice in cold water five to six times, or until the water runs completely clear." The cloudiness you see when washing it is unwanted starch being removed. When the water appears clear, you won't have to worry about your rice turning out gluey when you start rolling out some stellar sushi.