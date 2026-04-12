The 4-2-1 Secret To Perfect Sushi Rice, According To Chef Nobu

Although high-quality seafood is the star of any sushi roll, we all know there's more to it than first-rate ocean fare. Superb nori is also a must, but the rice really has to be on point. It's not just a filler; it should be a flavorful component of the dish that ties the whole thing together while complementing the main attraction. One sign you're eating at a bad sushi restaurant is when the rice is an afterthought, and not seasoning rice properly at home won't yield any better results.

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa is renowned for employing a detail-oriented approach when cooking his extraordinary cuisine. As such, sushi rice is never neglected in his dozens of restaurants across the globe. In an interview with Food&Wine, he revealed that creating the perfect seasoning for sushi rice (his secret sauce, if you will) relies on using a specific ratio of ingredients that work together to impart a harmonious balance of flavor to the dish as a whole. "Prepare a simple sushi vinegar using a 4:2:1 ratio: four parts rice vinegar (red rice vinegar, if available), two parts sweetener, and one part salt," he said.

He uses monkfruit as a sweetener to bestow its slightly saccharine notes into the rice, but he indicated that it's not a dealbreaker if you don't have it lying around in your kitchen; plain white sugar will also do the trick. What really matters is strict adherence to the 4:2:1 ratio. That golden combination of ingredients culminates in a balanced symphony of sweet, savory, and mild acidity that lifts a sushi roll and highlights the star of the dish.