Why Texas Roadhouse's Mexican Menu Was Dropped After Just 2 Weeks

Now, with over 30 years of reflection and massive growth for the juggernaut restaurant chain, many likely wonder why Texas Roadhouse made an effort with Mexican cuisine in the first place. Well, there are likely a few reasons. For starters, Kent Taylor explained that both his first kitchen manager, Jeff White, and his managing partner for the first store, Brian Judd, had wanted to utilize their experience from working at Chi Chi's — a Mexican restaurant chain that barely exists today — to complement the steakhouse's primary menu items. "Before the opening, we also kept debating the menu," Taylor explained in his book. "With their background at Chi-Chi's, Brian and Jeff were convinced we needed a Mexican section on our steakhouse menu. Always willing to give things a try, I agreed."

However, beyond just members of the first Texas Roadhouse team lobbying for it, there's an argument to be made that a small menu with Mexican cuisine was a more fitting choice for the steakhouse than Taylor thought. While we all think of Tex-Mex as its own unique style of food, Mexican cuisine has had a profound impact on Texas cuisine across the board. Thus, while it proved unsuccessful, having both styles of food on the menu would be fitting of the theme the restaurant aims to achieve. Nevertheless, while it's unlikely we ever see the return of a Mexican side menu at the massive restaurant chain, a small piece of Mexican cuisine continues to be served at Texas Roadhouse: margaritas. Texas Roadhouse has some of the best margaritas of any casual restaurant chain, a quality that often helps the chain stand out in terms of alcoholic beverages overall.