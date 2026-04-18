The Dollar Tree Find That Will Free Up Fridge Space And Keep Your Eggs Safe
When it comes to space-saving strategies, the pantry tends to get all the attention. Between all the canned vegetables people should have on hand and the Costco seasonings that folks don't want to be without, it's an area of the kitchen that rightfully demands attention, but let's not forget about the fridge. Whether you're in the mood for a luscious custard dessert, a fried chicken batter, or a protein-packed omelet for breakfast, you've got to have eggs on hand. Because they're a necessary component of so many crowd-pleasing meals, cartons of eggs often take up valuable fridge space in perpetuity — but they don't have to.
While many assume the eggs taking up space in the refrigerator are just an unavoidable cost of culinary convenience, one quick trip to Dollar Tree can change the kitchen storage game. The discount retailer sells an egg holder that attaches to an existing shelf in your fridge and sits just underneath it. It has a dozen indentations designed to cradle your precious eggs, and it costs less than a typical Starbucks drink at $1.50.
There are other types of egg holders that can help consolidate refrigerator space, but at that price, Dollar Tree's product is the cheapest way I'm aware of to tackle a common fridge storage need. Still, there are some considerations folks should be aware of before rushing off to purchase one. The price is a steal, to be sure, but if your fridge can't accommodate it, it's a waste of hard-earned dough at the end of the day.
Double-check that you can use the egg holder
Before rushing out to grab an egg holder shelf from Dollar Tree, you'll want to make sure you can actually use it once you bring it home. A couple of the negative reviews about the unit center around it not fitting correctly. Specifically, some people have noticed that their refrigerator's shelves are too thick for the clips that hold the storage unit in place. The product description does indicate that the egg holder shelf works best in small refrigerators, so if your fridge has bulky shelving, it may not be something that will work for you.
Another problem some people have experienced with Dollar Tree's egg holder is that it only works for average-sized eggs. While the indentations secure large eggs from the supermarket without any issues, farm-fresh eggs may be a different story. One person who bought the storage container noted that their farm-fresh eggs wouldn't fit, which sadly means their affordable purchase amounted to $1.50 down the drain.
Taking your general shopping habits into account is also worthwhile. The egg holder will eliminate two inches of vertical storage space on one shelf, meaning you have to find a new area for taller items to reside. And if you typically buy more than a dozen eggs at a time, you'll need an extra container to accommodate your lifestyle. In most refrigerators, that shouldn't be a problem, as the product only measures 10 inches across. Still, it never hurts to break out the measuring tape just to be sure that Dollar Tree's $1.50 egg holder shelf won't be a purchase you regret.