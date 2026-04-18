The Dollar Tree Find That Will Free Up Fridge Space And Keep Your Eggs Safe

When it comes to space-saving strategies, the pantry tends to get all the attention. Between all the canned vegetables people should have on hand and the Costco seasonings that folks don't want to be without, it's an area of the kitchen that rightfully demands attention, but let's not forget about the fridge. Whether you're in the mood for a luscious custard dessert, a fried chicken batter, or a protein-packed omelet for breakfast, you've got to have eggs on hand. Because they're a necessary component of so many crowd-pleasing meals, cartons of eggs often take up valuable fridge space in perpetuity — but they don't have to.

While many assume the eggs taking up space in the refrigerator are just an unavoidable cost of culinary convenience, one quick trip to Dollar Tree can change the kitchen storage game. The discount retailer sells an egg holder that attaches to an existing shelf in your fridge and sits just underneath it. It has a dozen indentations designed to cradle your precious eggs, and it costs less than a typical Starbucks drink at $1.50.

There are other types of egg holders that can help consolidate refrigerator space, but at that price, Dollar Tree's product is the cheapest way I'm aware of to tackle a common fridge storage need. Still, there are some considerations folks should be aware of before rushing off to purchase one. The price is a steal, to be sure, but if your fridge can't accommodate it, it's a waste of hard-earned dough at the end of the day.