This Single Carrot Cake Addition Gives Every Bite Bakery-Level Flavor

A stellar carrot cake isn't just about an ultra-moist crumb and a thick layer of cream cheese frosting; a really good one has depth that goes beyond one-dimensional sweetness and typical baking spices. According to David Davidov, recipe developer behind The Cooking Foodie, roasted pecans are your ticket to a homemade carrot cake that tastes like you purchased it in a good bakery.

"Carrot cake is soft, moist, and lightly spiced, while roasted pecans bring crunch and a nutty flavor," Davidov told The Takeout. In fact, he likes to incorporate pecans in two ways: in the batter and on top for decoration. For the cake itself, Davidov recommended cutting up the nuts first. "Chopping them gives you better distribution so you get a bit of crunch in every bite," he explained. "Whole pecans can look nice on top, but inside the cake, chopped works much better."

This way, the flavor and texture are well distributed, but you don't end up with the sort of unpleasantly crumbly, holey crumb that large chunks of pecans can cause. Even if your go-to carrot cake recipe doesn't call for nuts, in Davidov's opinion most batters can take on about a cup of chopped pecans without issue.