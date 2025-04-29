How To Bake Sourdough Bread Without A Dutch Oven

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You can bake a nice, plain loaf of basic white bread in a loaf pan, but if you're making sourdough, it seems that all recipes insist on using a Dutch oven (preferably one between five and seven quarts in size). The Dutch oven, a cooking pot that originated in England but takes its name from a similar vessel used in the Netherlands, is preferred for sourdough because it helps the bread maintain an even temperature. As Modernist Cuisine founder Nathan Myhrvold explained, "Cast iron absorbs heat well and retains and radiates it even better, helping to mitigate the temperature drop when you open the oven door." However, he did add that if you don't have a Dutch oven, you can compensate with two other pieces of kitchen equipment.

Myhrvold, who co-authored a cookbook called "Modernist Bread at Home," told us, "A pot or bowl fitted over a baking stone provides a workable solution if you don't have a cast iron vessel." The pot needs to be big enough to fit over the loaf so as to cover it entirely, although a snug fit is preferred to a loose one. If you're making an elongated loaf, Myhrvold suggested using a fish poacher.