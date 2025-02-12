Why Is It Called A Dutch Oven, Anyway?

A good Dutch oven is a staple in any kitchen, whether that's a home cook's or a professional's. The heavy duty, durable cookware is practically indestructible and also a superior conductor for evenly distributed heat, making it useful for several types of cooking. There are dozens of cookware brands that make Dutch ovens, and they come from places like France (Le Creuset, Staub), the United States (Lodge, Made In), and Italy (Ballarini). So then, why are the pots all branded as "Dutch?"

During the Renaissance era, it wasn't only art and architecture that were evolving, it was cookware, too. Copper and brass pots and pans were big in Europe, but they were also expensive. By the 1600s, England's Abraham Darby went to Holland where he heard the Dutch were excelling at metal work. Experiencing their superior technique first-hand, Darby returned to England with new tricks up his sleeve, so to speak, and created a new type of iron pot in England, which he dubbed the "Dutch oven," paying homage to the Dutch methods he learned which involved using sand molds.

Amazingly, these Dutch methods still frame the way many Dutch ovens are made today, with sand molds playing a key part in their creation. Using sand as a mold helps to create smooth, even surfaces that cooks rely on to get picture-perfect results when they cook in these vessels.

