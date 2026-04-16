Why You Should Never Pierce Eggshells Before Hard-Boiling Them

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Making hard-boiled eggs is one of those tasks that seems like it should be easy but actually trips up a lot of people. Even folks that know their way around the kitchen sometimes struggle with peeling stubborn shells or getting the cook time just right. Online, there seem to be an endless number of methods for hard-boiled eggs, and one hack that comes up routinely is pricking the shells before cooking them. There are even specially made egg-piercing tools.

However, according to the experts at the American Egg Board, poking a hole in the shell is potentially a food safety issue. The idea is that pricking the wider pole of the eggshell allows air trapped inside to escape and a small amount of water to enter; resulting in a decreased likelihood of cracking during cooking, easier peeling, and rounder finished eggs. It's even a trick that Jacques Pépin uses for hard-boiled eggs.

The problem is that an unsterile needle or piercer can inadvertently push harmful bacteria through to the inside of the egg. This is particularly dangerous for salmonella, which can cause severe (and sometimes even fatal) food poisoning. Additionally, piercing and the subsequent boiling can cause tiny cracks to spread across the shell. While they may not be deep enough to cause the egg to break during cooking, this can be a problem during storage since bacteria can then enter through the shell more easily. At best, that fresh batch of hard-boiled eggs won't last long in the fridge; at worst, the cross-contamination will be undetectable and you'll get sick.