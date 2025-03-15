How Long Can Hard-Boiled Eggs Sit Out?

Hard-boiled eggs are nature's handiest protein supplement, which means having a few around is always a good idea. There are many things to do with hard-boiled eggs — egg salad sandwiches, garnishes for hot bowls of ramen, and as part of a salade Niçoise, and there's also their necessity for Easter festivities (though let's hope we can afford them this year). And fresh hard-boiled eggs will last for up to a week in the fridge.

The thing is, after you're done boiling a batch, sometimes you get a little busy. So it's not unheard of to forget about them while they're cooling off in the kitchen. Suddenly, it's been an hour, and you might wonder if you're no longer steering clear of one of those key egg cooking mistakes. So how long can you leave out hard-boiled eggs? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a set of egg safety guidelines, and their rule states that you should "never leave cooked eggs or egg dishes out of the refrigerator for more than 2 hours or for more than 1 hour when temperatures are above 90°F."

Why? Because bacteria that can cause food-borne illnesses really thrives between 40 to 140 degrees, and you want to stunt that growth to make sure you don't get sick later. I don't think I need to tell you that gambling with an upset stomach or flu-like symptoms isn't a good idea.