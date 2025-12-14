Jacques Pépin's Spinning Trick Ensures Your Hard-Boiled Eggs Are Ready To Eat

There are many ways to hard-boil and peel an egg, but once you've cracked it open, there's no turning back. So you'll want to find a foolproof method to ensure your hard-boiled eggs are perfectly cooked, even before they're peeled. Thankfully, legendary chef and Julia Child Award recipient Jacques Pépin offered a simple solution: Spin your boiled eggs. All you need is a tabletop, and anyone with basic top-spinning skills can use this tip.

At the 2018 Food and Wine Classic in Aspen, Pépin — who knows a thing or two about eggs — demonstrated how a raw egg barely spins before being boiled. However, once cooked, a hard-boiled egg will spin until it stands upright like a top. This occurs because a hard-boiled egg is completely solid inside, allowing it to spin at the same rate as its shell and maintain its balance. In contrast, a raw egg contains fluids, making it unstable at the center and preventing it from spinning consistently with its shell.

The conflicting and often opposite motions of the shell and the egg's liquid center result in a wobbly spin, which keeps a raw egg from standing upright. Furthermore, unlike a hard-boiled egg, a raw egg won't stop spinning immediately when tapped lightly. This indicates that the contents are still in liquid form, swirling at its center — a bonus tip to further ensure your eggs are ready to eat (or not)!