The Food Safety Reason Costco Doesn't Sell Hot Bakery Goods, According To Reddit

There's nothing quite like a steaming hot loaf of bread fresh out of the oven or a tray of gooey chocolate chip cookies, so why is everything sold in Costco's bakery so cold? We can all see the staff whipping up the food in the back as we browse the bakery section. What gives? It turns out this isn't an accident. According to a Costco bakery worker on Reddit, the reason everything is room temperature is food safety.

"You will never be given hot croissants, bagels, etc. Those are in enclosed boxes and the items must be cooled to below 80 degrees [Fahrenheit] before being packed or it could introduce mold," said the Redditor. "So many people feel up the boxes or ask if something is hot from the oven I have to say it will never be hot if it gets to you."

There are many changes coming to Costco in 2026, but hot baked goods won't be one of them. It may feel like yet another example of mundane cruelty in a world of big box stores, but seeing as moldy food is also undesirable, I guess we're willing to cede ground on this one. The lack of hot items doesn't knock Costco off the list of the best grocery store bakeries, in any case.