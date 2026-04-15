The Food Safety Reason Costco Doesn't Sell Hot Bakery Goods, According To Reddit
There's nothing quite like a steaming hot loaf of bread fresh out of the oven or a tray of gooey chocolate chip cookies, so why is everything sold in Costco's bakery so cold? We can all see the staff whipping up the food in the back as we browse the bakery section. What gives? It turns out this isn't an accident. According to a Costco bakery worker on Reddit, the reason everything is room temperature is food safety.
"You will never be given hot croissants, bagels, etc. Those are in enclosed boxes and the items must be cooled to below 80 degrees [Fahrenheit] before being packed or it could introduce mold," said the Redditor. "So many people feel up the boxes or ask if something is hot from the oven I have to say it will never be hot if it gets to you."
There are many changes coming to Costco in 2026, but hot baked goods won't be one of them. It may feel like yet another example of mundane cruelty in a world of big box stores, but seeing as moldy food is also undesirable, I guess we're willing to cede ground on this one. The lack of hot items doesn't knock Costco off the list of the best grocery store bakeries, in any case.
Costco does sell some hot items, so why not baked goods?
But the question doesn't really feel resolved, does it? After all, Costco sells hot rotisserie chicken literally right next door to all the baked goods. The wholesale retailer doesn't seem to be worried about any potential food safety risks there, so why are baked goods different? Unfortunately, a clear-cut answer doesn't appear to be forthcoming. This isn't the kind of topic Costco would be interested in extrapolating on unless its customers started becoming unruly about the lack of hot bakery items or it was planning on changing things around. Until then, good business practice would say to let sleeping dogs lie.
One possible factor is quantity. A whole rotisserie chicken is a significant amount of food, but a family could eat it in one sitting. That's not really the case with most (if not all) the bakery items. Costco sells bagels by the dozen, for example. Who's going to eat a dozen bagels in one sitting? Not I. All this to say, the items in the bakery section are likely going to sit in the pantry for more than a day or two, which is fine if they're dry and at room temperature, but it's a problem if steam is subjecting the food to moisture.
Another thing to consider is the fact that not everything in Costco's bakery section is made fresh. Only the items made in-house at the bakery could even plausibly be distributed hot, so products like the deliciously buttery croissants are just plain old off the table. If hot baked goods are a dealbreaker, you'll just have to find another bakery to buy from.