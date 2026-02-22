The Exciting Change Coming To Costco Bakery In 2026

Costco is streamlining its membership experience in 2026 with an update of the Costco App that will make ordering from the bakery much easier. By the end of the year, members won't have to physically walk into the bakery department to place an order for a custom cake — a new feature in the Costco App will provide a catalog of options for customizable cakes you can order right from your phone. Sheet cakes and other shapes will be available in a variety of flavors with customizable writing. You'll order them through a feature in the app titled "Order Grocery/Bakery," a section that's already active in some areas and will be available to all customers by the end of 2026.

The digital ordering process debuting on the Costco App will replace the current, longstanding paper ordering system the bakery uses — a system that some members see as archaic while others find charming. In a Reddit thread, one member wrote, "Their system is from the 1800s, you write what you want on a piece of paper & put it in a box then nobody follows up and you just show up and hope they made it?" Another chimed in with, "Honestly everything is overly complicated in the world right now. I appreciate Costco's old school ways." Members that thought the system was too cumbersome have spoken loud enough for Costco executives to hear, though, and that's what ultimately triggered the switch to digital cake ordering.