This Costco Butter Find Might Be The Sweet Gift You've Been Looking For
Everybody who goes to Costco knows about the food court hot dogs priced at an unwavering $1.50 each and the rotisserie chickens sold in massive numbers. But then there are some deep cuts: delicious products that you may not have come across but would be an excellent addition to your pantry — or even serve as a sweet gift for somebody special. For instance, those adorable jars of honey butter Costco is selling these days.
Just look at those cute little guys! The label's appealing purple color scheme pops beautifully against the creamy golden honey butter inside the jar, and the delicate yellow outlines of flowers in the background are the icing on the cake — or the honey butter on the biscuit, as the case may be. Doesn't it make you want to put a pretty ribbon on it and give it to your favorite coworker for some special occasion or another?
Costco's honey butter comes from Velvet Bees
When we say that Costco's honey butter comes from velvet bees, we're obviously not being literal — no bees made of fabric are buzzing around pollinating corduroy flowers. Velvet Bees is just the name of the brand, which was founded in 2011 by a Minneapolis-based couple named Krista and Steve Aspinwall. The company website proudly boasts that the jarred product is made with just five ingredients: honey, butter, cream, cane sugar, and vanilla.
In other words, it's the perfect concoction for spreading on toast, biscuits, or scones, as well as a great dip for apples and pretzel sticks. It's tasty enough that you can even use it to elevate something you didn't make yourself, like store-bought bread rolls. It's the kind of thing you'll want to buy in bulk, which is why it's such a blessing that a wholesale store like Costco sells it.