This Costco Butter Find Might Be The Sweet Gift You've Been Looking For

Everybody who goes to Costco knows about the food court hot dogs priced at an unwavering $1.50 each and the rotisserie chickens sold in massive numbers. But then there are some deep cuts: delicious products that you may not have come across but would be an excellent addition to your pantry — or even serve as a sweet gift for somebody special. For instance, those adorable jars of honey butter Costco is selling these days.

Just look at those cute little guys! The label's appealing purple color scheme pops beautifully against the creamy golden honey butter inside the jar, and the delicate yellow outlines of flowers in the background are the icing on the cake — or the honey butter on the biscuit, as the case may be. Doesn't it make you want to put a pretty ribbon on it and give it to your favorite coworker for some special occasion or another?