The Unhygienic Kitchen Red Flag You'll See On MasterChef

At most dining establishments, it's a safe bet that the cooks behind the scenes are wearing proper gear, like hairnets or hats that keep stray hairs from landing on a dish. It doesn't matter if you're visiting a restaurant in the Michelin Guide or grabbing a fresh burger from McDonald's – customers expect good hygiene to be a top priority at any culinary establishment. Yet, some eagle-eyed netizens have noticed contestants on cooking shows, MasterChef in particular, don't generally wear headgear, and that doesn't sit well with some folks.

Understandably, unhygienic standards might raise red flags about food safety. Yet, the reasons why aren't all that surprising. First of all, it's television, and hairnets aren't exactly camera-friendly. Contestants and producers alike want everyone to look their best, and the cafeteria worker look isn't all that flattering.

Then there's the fact that only the judges are tasting contenders' dishes. Because they aren't working in a commercial kitchen, the food safety rules in whichever state they're filming in likely don't apply. It's also fair to assume the production staff is checking those dishes before the judges start tasting, ensuring they are hair-free before anyone takes a bite.

MasterChef often produces an episode during the season where the contestants take over a professional kitchen and prepare its signature dishes for guests. Notice that in all those challenges, the chefs are wearing hats or hairnets, which makes them compliant with any laws requiring hair coverings while preparing food for the public. It might be a bit disturbing to watch on television, but think about it this way: How often do you don a hairnet when cooking for a few people at home?