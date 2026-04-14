This Simple Dressing Addition Gives Grilled Cheese A Next-Level Taste

If you use bottled Italian dressing in the ways that Huynh suggested, your grilled cheese sandwich should stay fairly sog-free. Should you wish to go heavy on the Italian-style flavoring, however, you can ensure your sandwich stays dry by using powdered flavorings. Options include an envelope of salad dressing mix or a store-bought Italian seasoning blend, but Huynh recommends mixing up your own. "Deconstructing Italian dressing and using its dry ingredients to add Italian flavors to grilled cheese would be a great idea. I'd mix dried Italian herbs and garlic into butter before toasting the sandwich," he said. Some of the seasonings you could use could include basil, oregano, onion powder, parsley, and pepper; along with a little bit of salt and sugar.

Huynh also suggested adding parmesan cheese to the sandwich for an umami boost. This ingredient can either go inside the sandwich or be sprinkled on the outside before cooking to form a crispy, cheesy, crust. You might also want to use mozzarella for Italian-style grilled cheese or go all the way and make a true mozzarella in carrozza by coating the sandwich with breadcrumbs and frying it in olive oil. This dish can also be elevated by the addition of Italian dressing, whether it's wet or dry.