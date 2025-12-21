The Ridiculously Simple Ingredients Bobby Flay Adds For A Better Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Want to make grilled cheese like a celebrity chef? While Bobby Flay is famous for his burgers — which he prefers this controversial way or at this famous West Coast fast food chain – he's also a grilled cheese lover. The Food Network star admitted on an episode of the "Always Hungry" podcast that he's a fan of the All-American classic sandwich — and he never goes without two simple ingredients when making it: salt and pepper.

Sounds obvious, doesn't it? After all, even those without lavish spice racks almost always keep salt and pepper in the kitchen. And yet, many people don't think to add these two staples to a grilled cheese sandwich. The salt rounds out the flavors of the bread and cheese, while the pepper adds a subtle kick. These two simple seasonings can work on practically any type of grilled cheese, from classic American on white bread, to something more unusual like mozzarella and fontina on sourdough.