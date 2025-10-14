Bobby Flay Can't Help But Champion This Fast Food Burger

Beyond being among the highest-paid celebrity chefs on Food Network, Bobby Flay is known for being a proud New Yorker with cuisine influences from within the city and across the world. However, despite his East Coast roots, Flay's taste in burgers strays from what you might expect. When asked about the best fast food burger during an episode of First We Feast's "Hot Ones," Flay opted to praise the California-based In-N-Out rather than his local Shake Shack as the best of the best.

That's right, Bobby Flay joins Gordon Ramsay on team In-N-Out in the long-discussed debate between the West Coast chain and Shake Shack. While Flay's far from an outspoken advocate for In-N-Out and took some time before deciding on it as his answer, his love for the chain isn't surprising when you consider just how much chefs value high-quality ingredients when dealing with fast food. Plus, considering cheeseburgers are the chef's favorite comfort food, one would have to imagine that he's tried his fair share of fast food burgers, making his assessment that In-N-Out has the best all the more significant.