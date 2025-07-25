The Secret To A Spiced Up Grilled Cheese Lies In The Star Ingredient
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There was once a time when I thought grilled cheese sandwiches were one of the most boring foods imaginable, but that's because up until that point I'd only had them made with American cheese. (Some consider it the ideal choice for melting, but I don't care for the taste.) As cheese is the main ingredient, what kind you use makes all the difference. I'm now quite partial to grilled cheddar, but as a spicy food fan, I'm also on board with an idea put forth by Owen Han, author of "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich." During our conversation, Han suggested adding some heat to the sandwich by using a peppery cheese.
Han calls pepper jack grilled cheese sandwiches "a classic for a little kick." While it's typically made with jalapeños, you could opt for an even bigger kick by using pepper jack made with chipotles, ghost peppers, habaneros, or serranos. Nor is pepper jack your only option: "I also like using something like smoked gouda or aged cheddar with chili flakes. They add both spice and depth of flavor without overpowering the sandwich," Han told The Takeout.
The only kind of peppered cheeses that won't work well in this sandwich are dry, crumbly ones. "You want something that melts smoothly so the sandwich stays gooey inside." Peppery cheddar, havarti, or provolone are all soft enough to make a perfectly melty grilled cheese sandwich, as are Kraft's jalapeño-flavored singles (one of three new flavors released in 2024). Pepper parmesan, however, is out unless you use it on the outside of the sandwich to form a cheesy crust.
Other ingredients to spice up a grilled cheese sandwich
Cheese may be the star of the sandwich (it's right there in the name, after all), but Han acknowledges there are other ways to make a grilled cheese más caliente. One of these is to add something to the filling. "Pickled jalapeños are my go-to because they bring heat and acidity," he said. "You could also add a thin layer of spicy mustard or hot honey for a sweet-heat combo." Another option would be to pile on the Korean staple, kimchi, or go with roasted green chiles for Southwestern-style spiciness.
If you can find a peppery bread, it would probably make a pretty awesome sandwich. But if you're stuck using the plain kind, you can still dress it up with some condiments. "Brushing the outside with spicy mayo before toasting works really well," said Han. "It crisps up and adds flavor ... You could also sprinkle chili flakes or even a little Cajun seasoning on the bread for an extra kick." In this case, however, you'll need to be careful when pan-frying the sandwich to ensure the seasonings don't scorch.