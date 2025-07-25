The Secret To A Spiced Up Grilled Cheese Lies In The Star Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There was once a time when I thought grilled cheese sandwiches were one of the most boring foods imaginable, but that's because up until that point I'd only had them made with American cheese. (Some consider it the ideal choice for melting, but I don't care for the taste.) As cheese is the main ingredient, what kind you use makes all the difference. I'm now quite partial to grilled cheddar, but as a spicy food fan, I'm also on board with an idea put forth by Owen Han, author of "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich." During our conversation, Han suggested adding some heat to the sandwich by using a peppery cheese.

Han calls pepper jack grilled cheese sandwiches "a classic for a little kick." While it's typically made with jalapeños, you could opt for an even bigger kick by using pepper jack made with chipotles, ghost peppers, habaneros, or serranos. Nor is pepper jack your only option: "I also like using something like smoked gouda or aged cheddar with chili flakes. They add both spice and depth of flavor without overpowering the sandwich," Han told The Takeout.

The only kind of peppered cheeses that won't work well in this sandwich are dry, crumbly ones. "You want something that melts smoothly so the sandwich stays gooey inside." Peppery cheddar, havarti, or provolone are all soft enough to make a perfectly melty grilled cheese sandwich, as are Kraft's jalapeño-flavored singles (one of three new flavors released in 2024). Pepper parmesan, however, is out unless you use it on the outside of the sandwich to form a cheesy crust.