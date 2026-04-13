The Best Way To Prepare Bacon For Deliciously Wrapped Foods

The age of bacon being a "funny" food may harken back to an earlier age of the internet, but there's something about wrapping foods in bacon which remains satisfying and extremely filling. You can turn dill pickles into the world's best appetizer by swaddling them in bacon, while a bacon wrapping is the key ingredient in giving jalapeño poppers a smoky twist. Common wisdom often suggests that, to ensure a soft bacon strip can properly wrap around your food, you should run the blunt side of a knife over the bacon to gently stretch it out. Does this actually work, or is it not worth the effort? We asked George Ryle, in-house chef at Swaledale Butchers.

According to Ryle, there's a bit of real science to this technique. "It does work, up to a point," Ryle said. "Running the back of a knife down the bacon can stretch it a little and help stop it tightening up too much in the pan. You only need to do it very lightly, and one side is enough. You're not trying to flatten it, just loosen it slightly." However, Ryle clarified that this isn't the most important part of prepping bacon for a wrap, adding, "I think how you cook bacon matters more." If the bacon isn't cooked to be crispy on both sides, or if it's so crispy that it breaks or tastes burnt and bitter, it won't matter whether you stretched it.