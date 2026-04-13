The Canned Seafood Staple That Instantly Upgrades Mac And Cheese

Americans fell in love with mac and cheese in the years between the Great Depression and World War II, and have remained steadfast and true with the dish for more than a half-century. It's easy to see why: It's comforting, easy to make, and inexpensive (which helped seal the deal for many contending with the limits of wartime rationing). Mac and cheese is also quite versatile, and you don't have to stick to the classic 3-cheese mac and cheese recipe to enjoy it. You can also experiment with different cheese blends and even introduce various add-ins to the mix. For example, you can add umami flavor to boxed mac and cheese by mixing fish sauce with its creamy base. But if you're craving something more substantial — like, a rich protein — you might consider an unexpected upgrade with canned salmon.

At first glance, canned salmon may seem like an unusual choice, especially because chicken and pork are more typical go-to protein picks, and are also more readily available. However, this recipe actually has more practical undertones to it. Canned salmon, for one, is cheap — cheaper than fresh seafood and, depending on the store and brand, can cost less than chicken or pork. It's also comparable to chicken in terms of nutrition — but with more heart-healthy omega-3 — and doesn't require much prep work. Finally, there's canned salmon's distinct flavor. Its savory, slightly briny taste plays well with the sharp and nutty richness of a creamy mac and cheese.