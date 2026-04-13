The Pizza Sauce Mistake Leaving You With A Subpar Pie

If you asked a dozen people what the most important element of pizza is, you're likely to receive varying responses. You obviously need exceptional dough — unless you're making a one-dish pizza casserole. Many would argue that quality cheese is essential to any pizza worth digging into, but some vegan variations skip that ingredient altogether. For my money, the sauce is the most important aspect of an outstanding pie. It acts as the flavor base that elevates the entire dish. Yet, according to Tony Gemignani, chef and owner of Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco, too many people make the mistake of overcomplicating it, resulting in a dish that doesn't hit all the right notes.

Gemignani isn't just the owner of an exceptional pizza joint — he's a 13-time World Pizza Champion. The guy knows his stuff, and he urges folks to take a less-is-more approach to making a flavorful pizza sauce. "The most common mistake people make with pizza sauce is over-seasoning it," he said. Being heavy-handed with seasonings isn't such a bad thing if you're making other red sauces, but there's a reason you shouldn't substitute marinara for pizza sauce. "Pizza sauce should highlight the tomato — not mask it," Gemignani said.

Some pizza experts claim you only need three ingredients for a perfect pizza sauce, but Gemignani indicated that folks can be a bit more liberal with ingredients than that. "A good sauce should be naturally sweet with a touch of acidity, without relying on added sugar," he said. "Simple ingredients like oregano, fresh basil, salt, pepper, and a bit of garlic or onion powder are more than enough."