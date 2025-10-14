Pizza Casserole Is The Easy One-Dish Meal You'll Want To Make At Least Once A Week

Casseroles are the freezer-friendly one-pan dish that makes meal prepping easy, but it's possible to get tired of the same old tater tot hotdish or tuna noodle surprise if you eat it day after day. It's good to add a new casserole recipe into the rotation every once in a while, especially a simple yet tasty, Italian-ish one like pizza casserole, that's filled with the ever-appealing combination of sauce and gooey, melty cheese.

Pizza casserole is something you don't even really need a recipe for. Start with a base of cooked pasta, preferably a short, chunky kind like rigatoni, ziti, or shells. Broken lasagna noodles will also work. In fact, you can also use raw pasta, as long as you compensate by adding extra liquid that will be absorbed as the casserole bakes and covering the dish so the liquid soaks into the noodles instead of evaporating. Mix the pasta with pizza sauce, along with any cooked, crumbled meats and sauteed vegetables you choose to add. Stir in some shredded mozzarella for an even more pizza-like experience. Bake the casserole for about half an hour until it's heated through and the noodles (if you've used uncooked ones) are soft.