The Basic Diner Sandwich Meryl Streep Names As The Best

Actress Meryl Streep is anything but basic, but her go-to sandwich is definitely on the simpler side. When asked about her favorite one in a segment on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," she responded promptly and sincerely, "Pastrami" (via YouTube). "On?" Colbert asked. "Rye," Streep said decidedly after only a brief moment of deliberation. According to Colbert, this was definitely the right answer.

The combination of the smoky, spice-brined beef and the sour, earthy rye bread is a classic order when dining at a Jewish deli or noshing at a classic diner. Though you can find them across the United States, pastrami sandwiches are particularly popular on the East Coast. It makes sense that Streep would have an affinity for them, given that she's from New Jersey, studied in Upstate New York and Connecticut, and lived in New York City for years. Many of the best pastrami sandwiches in the U.S. are from that region, and even those that are dished up in other states are often inspired by the ones that come from the Northeast.