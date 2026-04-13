The Basic Diner Sandwich Meryl Streep Names As The Best
Actress Meryl Streep is anything but basic, but her go-to sandwich is definitely on the simpler side. When asked about her favorite one in a segment on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," she responded promptly and sincerely, "Pastrami" (via YouTube). "On?" Colbert asked. "Rye," Streep said decidedly after only a brief moment of deliberation. According to Colbert, this was definitely the right answer.
The combination of the smoky, spice-brined beef and the sour, earthy rye bread is a classic order when dining at a Jewish deli or noshing at a classic diner. Though you can find them across the United States, pastrami sandwiches are particularly popular on the East Coast. It makes sense that Streep would have an affinity for them, given that she's from New Jersey, studied in Upstate New York and Connecticut, and lived in New York City for years. Many of the best pastrami sandwiches in the U.S. are from that region, and even those that are dished up in other states are often inspired by the ones that come from the Northeast.
What makes a pastrami on rye sandwich so good
Pastrami sandwiches are wonderful in their simplicity, with a pile of sliced, good-quality, fatty beef brisket making up the majority of the fillings. The rye bread brings a necessary tang to balance out the richness of the pastrami, and the dense, sturdy texture of the (typically untoasted) slices absorbs the meat's juiciness without becoming soggy or fragile.
In the interview, Meryl Streep didn't share the specifics of her favorite version of the sandwich or which accompaniments she usually goes for, but traditionally, a pastrami sandwich gets nothing more than a smear of spicy brown mustard and a sour pickle on the side. The hefty serving of protein and thick slices of bread practically cry out for some acid and zing, making the mustard and pickles imperative additions for many people. At Katz's Deli, for example, mayo could potentially stand in, and toppings such as onions and coleslaw are available for an extra charge — though just mustard is the standard.
Another permissible way to enjoy a pastrami sandwich is in a Reuben. Though corned beef is the traditional meat, pastrami is a common substitution. The sandwich is still served on rye, but it also comes with Russian dressing (which typically includes a combination of mayonnaise, ketchup, pickle relish, horseradish, and lemon juice), Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut.