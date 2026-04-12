The State With The Cheapest (And Most Expensive) McDonald's Big Arch Burger

McDonald's Big Arch burger is the fast food chain's new offering and what the company is calling its "biggest and boldest burger yet" (per Restaurant Dive). It is indeed a massive beast of a burger, at least by McDonald's standards, with two quarter-pound beef patties, three slices of white cheddar cheese, crispy and fresh onions, lettuce, pickles, and a toasted sesame and poppy seed bun that's all tied together with tangy Big Arch sauce. Because of the size and the new ingredients, McDonald's is positioning this burger as a premium product and has been pricing it accordingly.

That means it's an expensive burger in relation to all the others on McDonald's menu, and due to multiple factors, its cost can vary widely depending on where you live. According to a report from content marketing agency NeoMam Studios that was shared with The Takeout, the state that has the cheapest Big Arch is Oklahoma, at $8.05 on average. The highest price for the new burger is in Alaska, where it costs $10.32 when averaged out. These numbers aren't entirely surprising when you factor in basic economic factors by region, like ingredient costs, transportation, labor costs (like minimum wage by state), and more — Alaska is just an expensive place overall, and Oklahoma's cost of living tends to be on the low side for the United States.