For Crispy Bacon Wrapped Chicken Breasts Never Skip This Step

Whether you're putting it on a sandwich or eating it as is, bacon-wrapped chicken breast is a delicious and savory dish that is well worth giving a shot if you're an all-around meat lover. However, the process of making the combination can sometimes be difficult, especially for those seeking crispy bacon yet tender chicken breast (which can be made easily using the 3-2-1 method). In many cases, it's incredibly important to cook the raw bacon separately from the chicken at first to obtain the best results for the dish. We spoke to George Ryle, the in-house chef at Swaledale Butchers, about how to make bacon-wrapped chicken optimally. The chef pointed to cooking your bacon twice as a vital part of the recipe.

"If you wrap raw bacon around chicken breast and cook it from there, the chicken will often be done before the bacon's really crisped," Ryle explained. "That usually leaves you with bacon that looks cooked but still feels a bit chewy." So, if you prefer bacon to be a bit less crispy, cooking it at the same time is a viable option, but it's important to ensure you don't overcook the chicken in the process as you wait for the bacon to obtain its ideal texture. Furthermore, Ryle recommends taking the cut of bacon you use into account, as well. "Do not use really thick-cut bacon for this. It looks good on paper, but it takes too long to crisp," Ryle added.