This Cheap Kitchen Tool Can Be Used For Mashed Potatoes, But Should It?

There are a lot of tools in the kitchen that you can use to make the silkiest mashed potatoes, but we wanted to know if this particular cooking utensil that most households contain could be repurposed for mashing spuds. So we spoke to Kathleen Boureston, owner of recipe blog Gonna Want Seconds, about whether or not a fine mesh strainer could potentially help you make some smooth mashed potatoes.

Boureston says it's certainly possible. If you'd like to try it, she says that the cooking method is about the same as most. After boiling the potatoes until tender in salted water, drain them, and then toss them back in the pan on a low flame so that the extra water can evaporate. "Add the potatoes to the fine mesh strainer, and push through with a large wooden spoon. Continue until all of the potatoes are 'riced.' Add hot cream, milk, or butter to the potatoes and stir gently to combine. Add salt to taste," Boureston instructs.

But the truth is, it's not her tool of choice when it comes to making the best mashed potatoes. "A fine mesh strainer can work well as a substitute for a potato ricer in a pinch, but it is a messier, slower process," she says. "Potato ricers are specially designed for the task at hand, relatively inexpensive, and long-lasting." If you're stuck with using a strainer, she explains that you could also have to do some extra cleaning up afterwards. "The drawback mainly is that it can be messy and awkward to maneuver that strainer, plus the catch bowl, and the wooden spoon or spatula used to push it through," Boureston shares.